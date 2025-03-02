Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 2 (ANI): Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during a search operation in the Sairemkhul area under Lamshang Police Station in Imphal West district.

The search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley Districts

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: 17-year-old girl Sets Herself on Fire 'Out of Shame' After Assault by Neighbour at her home in Malihabad area.

During the search operation, several items were recovered.

Among the seized items were one 5.56 mm INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) with a magazine loaded with 20 rounds, one AK-56 rifle, and multiple Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) with varying rounds of ammunition. Security forces also recovered one 9 mm SMG Carbine with a loaded magazine, a .303 rifle, and a DBBL gun of Standard Gun Works.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 2, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In addition, four HE No. 36 hand grenades without detonators, one Chinese hand grenade wrapped with black cellotape, two camouflage helmets, three bulletproof vests, four bulletproof plates, a camouflage magazine pouch, and a Khukri (knife) were also seized.

On February 25, police officials successfully carried out an operation that recovered 48 firearms. In a coordinated effort to curb illegal arms possession, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the aegis of the Spear Corps, along with the Manipur Police and the state administration, facilitated the surrender of 48 weapons in Manipur.

The surrendered arms were recovered from various locations across the valley and hill districts, including Imphal West, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

According to officials, the surrendered weapons included 12 Carbine Machine Guns (CMG), eight 7.62 mm SLR, one AK 47 rifle, one INSAS LMG, six .303 rifles, four 12-bore single-barrel Rifles, one Single-Barrel Rifle, two country-made Rifles, six improvised/country-made mortars, one Under-Barrel Grenade launcher (UBGL) Gun, one revolver, one pistol, four rockets, ammunition, and war-like stores. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)