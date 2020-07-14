Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Security forces seized a cache of ammunition, detonators and wireless sets from Naxal dump in Rajnandgaon district on Monday.

Police on Monday said that the seizures were made after the interrogation of a Naxal, who was arrested by police after he was injured in an encounter in Rajnandgaon on June 30.

"We had arrested David, a Naxal and we interrogated him and he has given information. Based on his information, Police team along with security forces carried out our operation and recovered huge arms and ammunition. We have also recovered Naxal literature too" said Superintendent of police, Rajnandgaon, Jitendra Shukla.

"Two steel boxes containing 975 live cartridges, self loading rifles (SLR), six detonators, 12 walkie-talkie sets, charger clips were also seized," he added. (ANI)

