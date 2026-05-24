India News | Security Forces Seize Rifles, BGL Launchers, Detonators During Anti-Naxal Searches in Chhattisgarh

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 24 (ANI): In a major anti-Naxal operation along the Kanker-Narayanpur border region of Chhattisgarh, joint security forces recovered a large cache of weapons, explosives, and other materials concealed by Naxalites during two separate search missions conducted on May 22 and May 23, according to an official press release.

The operations were carried out jointly by the District Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Border Security Force (BSF), and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) teams under the guidance of senior officials as part of intensified anti-Naxal operations in the region.

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According to the press release, the first operation was launched on May 22 in the forested and hilly terrain between Pallahur and Japmarka villages under the jurisdiction of the Koyalibeda Police Station along the Kanker-Narayanpur district border. During an intensive search of suspicious locations, security personnel recovered a hidden Naxalite dump from the forest area.

The recovered materials included one country-made BGL launcher, 25 BGL cells, four improvised fire cartridges, one empty AK-47 cartridge, one empty SLR cartridge, approximately five kilograms of gunpowder, 10 large jute-string bombs, three Naxalite uniforms, one solar charger, around 50 feet of wire, and a medical kit along with daily-use supplies, the release stated.

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In another operation conducted on May 23, joint security teams carried out a search mission in the forested areas between Markabeda, Adnar, and Elur villages under the Chhotebethiya Police Station limits on the Kanker-Narayanpur border.

During the search operation, the forces recovered three 12-bore rifles, one BGL launcher, six BGL cells, 100 grams of gunpowder, one pouch, one Naxalite uniform, 800 electric detonators, and 200 non-electric detonators, as per the press release.

The release further stated that joint security forces are continuing intensive anti-Naxal search operations in the border regions with heightened vigilance to curb Naxalite activities and ensure security in the area. (ANI)

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