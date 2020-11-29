Cuncolim (Goa) [India], November 29 (ANI): Goa Police on Sunday arrested a security guard from Margao Railway Station in connection with the murder of another security guard deployed at a company in Cuncolim.

"In a major breakthrough Cuncolim police arrested a security guard namely Lakshi Basumatary (45), a native of Assam, from Margao Railway Station for committing the murder of fellow security guard Siddharamayya Rachayye Wandal (66) deployed at Boat craft company at IDC Cuncolim on the intervening night of November 23 and 24," said the Goa police.

Also Read | Golden Temple Illuminated Ahead of 551st Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The police said the accused has confessed to the crime and weapon of assault has also been recovered at the instance of accused.

"Further investigation is in progress," added the police. (ANI)

Also Read | Oxford Vaccine: SII Responds to Chennai Man’s Rs 5 Crore Compensation Notice, Says No Relation of His Medical Condition With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)