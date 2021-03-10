Ghaziabad, Mar 9 (PTI) A security guard employed at a private factory here opened fire in an inebriated condition on his co-workers early Tuesday, killing one person and injuring two others, police said.

The deceased was identified as Raju, City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said, adding that Umesh and Vijay are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accused, Gyanendra Singh, arrested at night, the police said.

