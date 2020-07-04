Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): A private security guard in Noida was arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting a fruit vendor near Khoda Colony on Friday.

The accused shot the fruit seller following a heated argument over the price of mangoes, police said.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 6,48,315 With Highest Single-Day Spike of 22,771 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Surges to 18,655.

The fruit seller was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment.

"The victim was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment, while the suspect has been arrested," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

Also Read | Guru Purnima 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes on Ashadha Poornima, Remembers Teachings of Lord Buddha.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)