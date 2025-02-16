Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Amid chaos over the stampede at New Delhi railway station, which killed 18 people, including three children, security has been heightened at Lucknow railway station in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) SSP Prashant Kumar on Sunday said that they were coordinating with the railways and the local police to ensure smooth functioning as people continue to flock to the Lucknow railway station to visit the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Also Read | Bharat Tex 2025: India Can Turn 'Fast Fashion' Waste Into Opportunity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"Maha Kumbh has been organised here, and a large number of devotees are travelling here by railway... To ensure smooth functioning, we are constantly working in coordination with the railways and the local police. The devotees coming here are being provided with a safe environment based on the inputs we are getting from our people," Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow, told ANI.

He said that a movement plan has been adopted for crowd management at the railway station. Meanwhile, the SSP said that helpline desks have been set up to assist devotees.

Also Read | Yamuna River's Cleaning Drive in Delhi: PM Narendra Modi's Pre-Election Promise Now in Action (Watch Videos).

"A movement plan has been made to keep the crowd at the station running smoothly. Apart from this, help desks have been made for people so they do not face any problems. The public is being constantly monitored through CCTV. A safe and smooth journey is being provided to the people through a centralised control room and an integrated control room where all the departments can be coordinated," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, a two-member committee has been formed to investigate the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, in which 18 people died and several sustained injuries. The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC), the railways said on Sunday.

The stampede occurred around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj Mahakumbh, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

An eyewitness described the chaos, stating that the crowd came from both sides after an announcement about a train platform change, leading to the stampede. Another eyewitness recounted the horror, saying that the crowd was beyond control. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it was impossible to manage them.

Most of the bodies of the deceased brought to the national capital's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital following the stampede at the New Delhi Railway station had injuries on their chest and abdomen areas, with asphyxia being the likely cause of death, according to RML hospital sources.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh was announced by the Indian Railways for the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Additionally, the Indian Railways announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the demise of people in an "unfortunate incident" at New Delhi Railway Station, where 18 people, including three children, lost their lives in a stampede caused by severe overcrowding. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased hailing from Bihar and Rs 50,000 for those who have sustained injuries.

Former Union Railway Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the Railway's mismanagement led to the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station. When asked about his suggestion regarding crowd management for the Mahakumbh, he said, "Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh (Kumbh has no meaning. Kumbh is useless)." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)