Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Hours after Bhartiya Janata Party announced BJP leader Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister or Madhya Pradesh, security was heightened at Yadav's residence in Ujjain.

Several personnel were seen setting up the security cameras and laying out the wires.

Also Read | Monkey Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Six-Year-Old Girl Dies After She Falls off Second Floor on Being Chased by Group of Monkeys in Sirsi.

The oath ceremony for the state's new government will be held on Wednesday.

"The oath ceremony will be held the day after tomorrow, December 13," Yadav said, speaking to reporters on Monday in Bhopal.

Also Read | Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Auto Spare Parts Warehouse in Kashmere Gate, Seven Fire Tenders Deployed.

Along with Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oaths on December 13.

Along with Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oath on December 13. "The party won the love and faith of 8.5 crore people. We are thankful to all of them for being chosen as their leader. The way the BJP is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will take the caravan of development forward under his leadership," Mohan Yadav said, speaking to ANI.

The CM-designate said that he will take forward the development work started by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"I am at the service of the people. I will take forward the development work started by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. We will take forward the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We will fulfil all promises," he added.

The leader from the Yadav OBC community said he is happy that the party has given this huge responsibility to an ordinary worker like him. "I am a soldier of the BJP. It has become the largest party in the world because it takes care of all of its workers. I am happy that the party has given this huge responsibility to an ordinary worker like me," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the voters of Madhya Pradesh for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, he said, "Besides the party, I also express gratitude to the people of the entire state who formed the BJP government with a thumping majority..."

Earlier, Yadav was elected as leader of the BJP's legislative party, 15 days after the party routed the Congress to win Madhya Pradesh. The outgoing Higher Education Minister thanked the BJP.

Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin's seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2023 and previously from 2005 to 2018 and a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Madhya Pradesh from Budhni since 2006 and previously from 1990 to 1991. He is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)