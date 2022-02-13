Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): As Uttarakhand poll campaigning ended on Saturday evening, security forces have been deployed at all the 11,697 polling booths to maintain the law and order situation in the state, informed Sojanya, Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand.

The Chief Electoral Officer also stated that all the preparations have been done at polling booths in Uttarakhand and the polling parties have been sent to Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh.

Also Read | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar To Begin His Three-Day Philippines Visit Today.

Speaking to ANI, Sojanya said, "We are fully prepared as all arrangements have been made at 11,697 booths and the polling party has been sent to Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh and the rest will be sent today. Security forces have also been deployed at all places to maintain law and order situation."

The 70-assembly seat Uttarakhand will go to the polls on Monday and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Dissolves All Existing Posts in Trinamool Congress and Forms 20-Member National Working Committee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)