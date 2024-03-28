Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) The security grid in Jammu and Kashmir will continuously monitor and assess the evolving situation with a focus on preemptive measures to mitigate any risks that may arise during the parliamentary elections, police said here on Thursday.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) to assess and enhance the preparedness for the electoral process, a police spokesman said.

The meeting focused on various aspects crucial for ensuring the smooth conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

The meeting was attended senior officers of police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Key discussions during the meeting revolved around bolstering security arrangements, particularly emphasizing on-site security measures and conduct of smooth polls, the spokesman said.

He said the plans for preparing safe routes for the movement of polling personnel and security personnel deployed on election duty were meticulously deliberated upon.

Kumar stressed the commitment of the law enforcement agencies to uphold the principles of democracy by ensuring a secure and fair electoral environment for all stakeholders involved, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting concluded with a directive to continuously monitor and assess the evolving security situation, with a focus on preemptive measures to mitigate any risks that may arise during the electoral process.

Special measures for critical polling locations were identified and strategies were devised to ensure heightened security measures at these places to deal any potential threats and maintain the sanctity of the electoral process, the spokesman added.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) V K Birdi briefed the meeting about the existing security plans.

