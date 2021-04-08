Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) A security force personnel was injured in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Shopian town's Baba Mohalla following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

A security personnel sustained injuries in the firing, the official said, adding that the operation was going on.

