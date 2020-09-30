Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) Ahead of the pronouncement of verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case by a special court here, a multi-layered security apparatus was put in place in the vicinity of the Old High Court building.

Wooden barricades were erected near most of the cross sections in the vicinity of the court building, and movement of buses from the Kaisarbagh bus stand diverted.

Also Read | Rain Alert: Northeastern States to Receive Heavy Rainfall Till October 3, Dry Weather Likely Over Northwest India During Next 5 Days, Says IMD.

Vehicular movement on the roads adjoining to the court building was also minimised.

As the accused persons started arriving, cops allowed them entry after verifying their details. Supporters were stopped at the barricades itself.

Also Read | Honda H’Ness Motorcycle Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Honda’s Highness Bike Launch Event.

Mediapersons were not allowed to enter the court building. Most of the shops in the vicinity of the courts remained closed in view of the pronouncement of the verdict.

Lucknow's Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey also took stock of security arrangements.

Policemen were also seen using the public address system to urge the mediapersons to stay behind the barricades.

Some of the accused in the case such as Sadhvi Rithambhara, Lallu Singh, Pawan Pandey waved at mediapersons as they arrived at the gate of the court building.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)