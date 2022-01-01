New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Amid restrictions on New Year celebrations and night curfew in the national capital, security has been tightened in Delhi's Connaught Place as police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the area.

On New Year's eve on Friday night, Delhi Police made an announcement in Connaught Place asking people to go home before the night curfew kicks in (from 10 pm to 5 am).

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Yadav said, "We started imposing restrictions post 7 pm in Connaught Place, and markets were closed by 8 pm. Only some restaurants have permission to stay open till 10 pm. The staff has been directed to take actions in case of unreasonable movement during night curfew or drink and drive cases."

Earlier on December 22, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders to all District Magistrates and District Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, and congregations are taking place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in Delhi.

DDMA, in its order, also advised the residents to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government also imposed a night curfew effective from December 27, 2021.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,796 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, witnessing its highest single-day spike in cases since May 22, said the state health department on Friday.

As per the data provided by the state health department, the positivity rate in the national capital has mounted to 2.44 per cent, higher than the 1.73 per cent reported on Thursday.

With this, the tally of total COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,48,211.

Delhi is witnessing a surge in fresh coronavirus infections over the last week following the emergence of COVID-19's Omicron variant. There are currently 320 cases of Omicron variant in Delhi as of now, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

