Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 28 (ANI): Adequate security arrangements have been made in Tripura to ensure the peaceful counting of votes on March 2, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Sadar Sub-divisional police officer Ajay Kumar Das said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police are checking the law and order situation round the clock before the counting day.

The counting of votes of 60 assembly constituencies shall be held in 21 counting locations across the state on March 2.

"On the day of counting, we will have a lot many police personnel in a civil dress so that if any untoward incident happens they should immediately check on that. Different entry and exit points are there so that identity of every entering person is thoroughly checked and verified. Separate Zone has been provided to the different political party supporters for their wait for the results of the concerned candidates. Police picketing would be there near all the political party offices including the vulnerable and sensitive areas," he told ANI.

Further, according to Das, in the Sadar subdivision, 30 patrolling vehicles are there in which CRPF senior Officers should be present to monitor supervise and have a strong vigil 24x7.

"Preparation is very nice. Based on the previous criminal record we are calling the concerned persons and making them understand not to commit any unfair incident and if necessary we will detain them in the police lockup for the whole day to avoid any untoward incident," he added.

While West Tripura District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankar Debnath said that the counting would also be very peaceful like the voting was conducted under high-security arrangements.

"In Umakanta Academy of Agartala, counting of 14 constituencies has been arranged. All arrangements have been measured so that no problem with counting agents, and political party workers till the result declaration takes place. We have a sufficient number of forces like CRPF, TSR, and district police personnel in plain cloth, uniform and civil dresses. As the polling accomplished throughout the state very peacefully, the counting should also be very peaceful," Debnath further said.

West Tripura SP also said that the focus would be on the Zero Poll Violence mission of the Election Commission of India.

The Chief Election Officer, Kiran Gitte told ANI that they had meetings with all political parties in this regard.

"After poll results, a law and order situation can occur. Peace meetings to be held on February 27 and 28," the Chief Election officer said, adding, "People will be requested to pass a resolution to maintain peace". (ANI)

