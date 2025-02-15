Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Security was tightened outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) office and the residence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday morning amid concerns over possible protests by SP workers following the arrest of party leader Manish Jagan Agarwal last month.

Manish Jagan Agarwal is the president of the SP's Vyapar Sabha.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drug Addict Kills 65-Year-Old Mother After Heated Argument Over Money, Arrested.

Police personnel from multiple stations have been deployed near the SP office and barricades have been erected in the area.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to hold a press conference this afternoon. "Police suspect party workers may stage a protest before or after the conference," sources said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In an X post, the Samajwadi Party claimed that Lucknow Police forcibly removed Agarwal from his residence. The post said that if Jagan and his family were harmed, Lucknow Police would be responsible.

https://x.com/samajwadiparty/status/1890455777808171054

"National President of Samajwadi Vyapar Sabha, Manish Jagan Aggarwal, has been forcibly taken away by Lucknow Police from his residence. Mr Jagan is a high blood pressure patient, and his wife is also pregnant," the post read.

"If any harm happens to Manish Jagan ji or his family, then Lucknow Police will be responsible for it," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)