India News | Sedition Case: Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Questioned for Second Time This Week

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday questioned Delhi Minority Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan for the second time this week in a sedition case registered against him for his social media post in April, officials said.

He was questioned by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, days after Khan was sent a notice, asking him to join the probe over his "controversial" social media post related to the violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year.

"I was questioned for six hours today. It started from 12 noon and lasted till 6 pm," Khan told PTI over phone.

The questioning took place at the Janakpuri office of the Special Cell, a senior police official said.

An FIR was registered against Khan on April 30 under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) of the Indian Penal Code after police received a complaint from a resident of Vasant Kunj.

Earlier in May, a notice under section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was sent to him by the Special Cell, asking him to hand over the device used for making the "controversial" social media post.

Khan had accordingly submitted his device.

In the FIR, the complainant had alleged that Khan's post was provocative and seditious and intended to cause disharmony and create a rift in society, the police said.

However, later, Khan had also sought an apology, while the BJP demanded his removal from the commission.

He had said his tweet on April 28 that thanking Kuwait for taking note of the "persecution" of Indian Muslims in the context of the northeast Delhi violence, has "pained" some people which was never his intention.

