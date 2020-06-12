Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Sedition Case: Police Inspector in Karnataka Suspended for Not Filing Charge Sheet Against 3 Kashmiri Students

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 10:09 PM IST
India News | Sedition Case: Police Inspector in Karnataka Suspended for Not Filing Charge Sheet Against 3 Kashmiri Students

Bengaluru, Jun 12 (PTI) A police inspector in Karnataka has been suspended for failing to file charge sheet even after 90 days of registering an FIR in a sedition case involving three Kashmiri students who allegedly raised pro- Pakistan slogans.

Also Read | Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News.

According to police, the three students of an engineering college at Hubballi had raised pro-Pakistan slogans in a video and posted ot in the social media.

As it triggered an outrage, they were arrested on February 15 on sedition charges, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai Rise to 55,357: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

However, the Hubballi Rural police station inspector Jackson D'Souza allegedly did not file the charge sheet within the stipulated 90 days following which the Inspector General of Police (north region) suspended him, a top police officer said on the condition of anonymity.PTI GMS SS BN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

