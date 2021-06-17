Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) court has extended the judicial remand of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju till June 25 in the sedition case.

The rebel YSRCP MP was arrested in a case filed under provisions of Indian Penal Code on the allegations that he acted in a way that is detrimental to the prestige of the state government. Raju has recently made many allegations including that of corruption against the state government.

Raju's judicial remand was extended as he did not sign the bail bond and other documents. Earlier, the Supreme Court had him conditional bail.

"On May 28, the accused furnished two securities of Rs. 1,00,000 each as ordered by the apex court, the same was accepted by this court. On the same day, this court forwarded the bail bond and sureties bond to the District Jail, Guntur to get the signature of the accused thereon with a covering letter. On June 10, the superintendent of District Jail addressed a letter to this court by returning the bail bond and sureties bond without obtaining the signature of the accused on the bail bond," the court order noted.

"Thus when the Superintendent of District jail has failed to get the signature of the accused on bail bond and simply returned the same to this court, it may be treated as the accused is not released from judicial custody until then the accused should sign on the bail bond and shall get the release order from this court as to the remand warrant is still pending before the District Jail Guntur. In that situation it is noted that the accused is not produced from District Jail Guntur, remand extended till June 25," the order added. (ANI)

