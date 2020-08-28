Allahabad, Aug 28 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the district magistrate to seek help of corporators and voluntary organisations in enforcing COVID protocols.

A division bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar said, "The involvement of voluntary organisations would be in addition to the work the district administration was already doing."

Also Read | Tarek Fatah Apologises After Fact-Check Reveals His Video of ‘Islam Zindabad Rally’ is From Dhaka, Not Kolkata.

The high court was hearing a plea demanding better facilities at quarantine centres in the city.

The court has fixed August 31, 2020 as the next date of hearing.

Also Read | Rapid Antigen Testing for COVID-19 Now Available at Port Blair Airport, Says AAI.

"On the next date, we would also see to the viability of implementing this modus operandi of including the corporators in other cities as well," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)