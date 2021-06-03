Panjim [Goa], June 3 (ANI): The High Court of Bombay has issued a notice to journalist Tarun Tejpal on the appeal filed by the Goa government against recent acquittal in the 2013 alleged sexual assault case.

Additional Solicitor General Pravin Faldesai later said the court observed that the trial court judgement appears to provide manual on how rape victims should behave.

"Today the case came in High Court of Bombay at Goa. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the state government and argued the matter. The court has moved the next date of hearing on June 24 and issued a notice to Tarun Tejpal," he told ANI.

"Upon reading up the judgement copy, the court observed that trial court's judgement appears to provide a manual on how rape victims should behave or react," he added.

The vacation bench of Bombay High Court in Goa had on May 27 adjourned the hearing the appeal in the acquital verdict of Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, in the sexual assault case.

The Bombay High Court bench in Goa on May 27 directed the Additional District and Sessions Court in North Goa to rewrite references that reveal the identity of the victim in its 527-page order. (ANI)

