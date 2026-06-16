India News | SEEPCO Supplies 6 Million Barrels of Nigerian Crude to Indian Refiners

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): With concerns over oil supply disruptions in the Gulf region amid the West Asia crisis, India's state-run refiners sourced crude oil from Nigeria to help diversify supplies.

Between March and May 2026, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) received nearly six million barrels of crude oil from Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO), a Nigeria-based oil producer led by entrepreneur Nitin Sandesara.

Also Read | Assam Horror: 10-Year-Old Girl Gangraped and Killed While Returning From School in Barpeta, 3 Arrested.

The crude was produced from SEEPCO's Okwuibome field in Nigeria and shipped to India through Atlantic routes, avoiding the risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit corridors.

The supplies provided Indian refiners with an alternative source of crude at a time when global energy markets were facing increased uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions and concerns over potential disruptions to oil shipments from the Gulf region.

Also Read | Mumbai Latest News Today on June 16th, 2026: Monsoon Delay, Water Crisis & Andheri Fire.

SEEPCO said the deliveries highlight the importance of diversified supply sources in maintaining energy security. The company also noted that the transaction marks its renewed engagement with India's public-sector refining companies.

SEEPCO is an Indian-owned oil producer operating in Nigeria, an OPEC member country. The company supplies crude oil to international markets, including India, and says its operations support India's long-term goal of securing reliable and diversified energy supplies.

Industry observers say the six-million-barrel shipment demonstrates the value of overseas production assets and long-term commercial partnerships in ensuring stable energy supplies during periods of global uncertainty. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)