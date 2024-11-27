Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji on Wednesday expressed regret over his statement on denying voting power to the Muslim community, calling it a "slip of tongue".

He said Muslims are also citizens of this country, and they too have voting rights like others.

"My clear opinion regarding my yesterday's statement is, Muslims are also citizens of this country, they too have voting rights like others. I express my wholehearted regret if Muslim brothers are upset by my slip of tongue statement yesterday. I request not to develop this issue and to end it here," the seer said in a statement.

Urging everyone to unite to protect farmers and their land, the Swamiji, in the wake of Waqf properties row, on Tuesday said that a law should be brought in where Muslim community don't have the voting power.

"Everyone should think and see to it that the Waqf board itself is not there....as politicians do things for the sake of votes, a law should be brought in where Muslims community don't have the voting power....it should be certainly done. In Pakistan, they have done it, others don't have power to vote there. Similarly, even in India, if we ensure that they (Muslims) don't have a right to vote, then they will stay to themselves, and everyone can remain peacefully," he he had .

Addressing the protest meeting by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh here, he further said, someone taking away someone else's land is not "Dharma".

Reacting to the seer's comments, Home Minister G Parameshwara, earlier on Wednesday said, speaking contrary to the Constitution is not right, and no one should speak or go against it.

"Probably he (seer) has not properly seen the principles of the Constitution and the rights and opportunities provided in it for every community and religion. It is clear in the Constitution," he said.

Noting that Vokkaligas are religious tolerant and that he has seen all religions equally so far, the seer in the statement said, Muslims too visit and keep contact with his Math, and he too takes part in the community's marriages and other auspicious events. "So there is no intolerance towards this (Muslim) community."

Stating that he has no objections to the Waqf board protecting their land by giving the government accurate information as to how the land belongs to them, the seer in today's statement said, "but, farmers who have been cultivating in a land for generations cannot be evicted in the name of Waqf property."

"Discussions are ongoing in the Parliament regarding the special privileges and legislations made in favour of the Waqf boards by parties that were earlier in power. A joint parliamentary committee (JPC) has also been constituted for this. Everyone should abide by their decision," he added.

Following allegations by a section of farmers and others in certain parts of Karnataka that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, there have been protests by various farmers groups, organisations, and opposition BJP.

Initially, there were allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties. Similar charges had surfaced from a few other places subsequently, and also by some organisations and religious institutions like Maths.

With the row escalating, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently directed officials that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice must also be nullified.

