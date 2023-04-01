New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Hindu seer Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati will release the Hindi translation of Tulsidas' famous work 'Shri Ramcharitmanas' on Tuesday, Dheeraj Bhatnagar, who translated the book, said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Bhatnagar, a former Under Secretary of the Union Ministry of Finance and a retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, claimed that this is the "first poetic translation" of the Hindu sacred text in Hindi.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Attends Top Military Conference With 'RRR' Theme in Bhopal, Asks Defence Forces To Brace for New Threats.

He said, "Pandit Goswami Tulsidas, the giant of Sanskrit, in the form of Ramcharitmanas, chose Awadhi, the language of the people of North India, in the mediaeval period to make Ram katha accessible to the masses, but today the language of the people is Khadi Boli Hindi."

Dr. Bhatnagar said, "With the aim of taking the hidden lessons of Shri Ramcharitmanas to every household, I have tried to translate it into Hindi," adding that an attempt has been made to use common language and maximum number of Hindi words in the translated version.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Lawyer Shot Dead by Two Bike-Borne Assailants in Dwarka, Probe Underway.

According to the author, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the event and Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs, will be the guest of honour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)