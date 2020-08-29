Haridwar, Aug 29 (PTI) A seers' body here has demanded that a uniform civil code be imposed in the country, saying "Muslims are no longer a minority in India".

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri told reporters that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking implementation of a uniform civil code (UCC).

"A UCC will help control the country's population," he claimed.

"Muslims are no longer a minority in India," Giri said and also advocated depriving those having more than two children of government facilities.

Objecting to a statement given by a woman against Hindu gods and goddesses in Prayagraj, he said it "shows how Hindus are being intimidated".

