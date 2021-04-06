Haridwar, Apr 6 (PTI) The seers of Haridwar on Tuesday objected to the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash at the Ganga Pujan ceremony here at Har ki Pairi blaming him for "spoiling" this year's Kumbh.

Head of the representative body of seers Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Narendra Giri took exception to the chief secretary's presence at the programme saying only Haridwar DM, mela official, mela SSP, the chief minister, Akhada Parishad and Ganga Sabha representatives had the right to attend the ceremony and nobody else.

Later talking to the media, the Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri said if there was one official to be held responsible for spoiling the ongoing Kumbh it was the chief secretary.

"He was not scheduled to attend the ceremony. Still he came here. It goes against the tradition," he said.

A grand Ganga Pujan was organised on Tuesday at Brahma Kund, Har ki Pairi during which more than 150 Acharyas (Sanskrit professors) collectively blew conch shells and chanted the Vedic hymns in the presence of seers, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal and a host of officials.

Aware of the frayed tempers, the chief minister bowed to the seers in a bid to pacify them.

The chief minister's polite gesture produced the intended effect as the rest of the programme went off peacefully without a murmur.

