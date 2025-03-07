Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): Amid the ongoing holy month of Ramzan, traditional drummers -- known as Sehar Khans in Kashmir have been carrying on with the ritual of waking people up by beating drums for Sehri, the pre-dawn meal before the fasting day.

A traditional drum beater in Bhaderwah spoke to ANI and said, "This is a ritual of worship. This has been going on for centuries. Hindus also used to participate in it. Today there are mobiles, TV, alarm, but people say that without Sehar Khans rituals are incomplete. This is a month of worship. This is a tradition of brotherhood and extending greetings. We have been doing it for 30 to 35 years. There is a maximum of 4 people."

In the era of technology, when many people rely on alarm features on various gadgets, these traditional drum beaters make it a point to continue the legacy.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on March 1 held a meeting with officials of the different departments in view of the holy month of Ramzan.

During the meeting, CM Omar Abdullah instructed officials to ensure the proper supply of electricity and other basic services throughout the month.

"It is the responsibility of the government to provide facilities to the people. In this connection, a meeting was held today during which a review was taken of every department. Everyone was clearly instructed that there should be no shortcomings in the supply of electricity, especially during the Sehri (pre-dawn meals) and Iftaar (fast-breaking evening meal) timings, water supply, ration, cleanliness, sanitation, and traffic," Omar told reporter.

The Holy month of Ramzan, a period of 30 days of fasting, started on March 2. It is followed by Eid-Ul-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramzan. (ANI)

