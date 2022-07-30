Guwahati, Jul 30 (PTI) Huge quantities of seized drugs valued at over Rs 100 crore have been destroyed by the police here on Saturday as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Guwahati police organised a mass disposal of drugs and burnt down 935 kg of seized drugs at Hatishila Daampara under Pragjyotishpur police station in the outskirts of the city, Commissioner of Police Harmeet Singh said.

The drugs destroyed include huge quantities of heroin, cannabis and raw methamphetamine, more than 19,00,000 meth tablets and more than 3,70,000 bottles of cough syrup.

The pyre of drugs was lit by Singh along with Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

The international value of the drugs was estimated to be over Rs 100 crore.

A plantation drive was also conducted on the occasion with Singh, Mahanta and other senior officials of the city police planting saplings as part of the Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme.

“The Chief Minister of Assam has given clear instruction to wage this war on drugs until it's completely cleaned up. I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm our absolute commitment to the war on drugs'', Singh said.

He said that nobody related to the drug trade will be spared and strong legal action shall be initiated against anyone indulging in this illegal trade.

Seized drugs were also burnt in Dhubri, Karbi Anglong and Karimganj districts on Saturday as a part of the Drugs Disposal programme.

In Dhubri, 1,404 contraband tablets, 4,901 bottles of cough syrup, 1.50 kg of cannabis and 580 gm of brown sugar, valued at over Rs 1.5 crore, were destroyed during the day.

In Karbi Anglong, 3.48 kg of heroin, 320,06 gm of cannabis, 2,102 contraband tablets and 26 bottles of cough syrup, valued at Rs 2.72 crore, were burnt.

In Karimganj, 5.185 kg of cannabis, 5,95,366 Yaba tablets, 3,653 kg of heroin and 76,103 bottles of cough syrup, valued at Rs 68 crore, were burnt, according to the police.

