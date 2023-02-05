Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 4 (ANI): The monetary value of the seizures made by the various Enforcement Agencies till February 3, 2023, is Rs 28 crore, informed the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland in a press release on Saturday.

As per the press release by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, cash seized was Rs 2,45,25,350. Indian-made foreign liquor (IMLF) seized was 40,925.65 Litres worth Rs 3,02,02,492.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer further informed through a press release that Drugs and Narcotics seized were 3.06 Kilograms worth Rs. 21,77,17,800.

Other contraband worth Rs 28,96,37,474 was seized. Freebies worth Rs 1,71,91,832 were seized, informed the electoral officer through a press release.

As per information received, the following seizure was made on 3rd February 2023, liquor 3,464.46 litres worth Rs 22,71,318, drugs/narcotics seized-brown sugar 0.003 kg, 78 Serratiopeptidase (SP) capsules and sunflower drug 0.05612 worth Rs. 4016850, Freebies and other items worth Rs 17,95,200 totalling a monetary value of Rs 80,83,368.

Earlier on February 3, cash worth Rs 1.4 crore was seized at the Inter-State check gate, Khuzama in Nagaland.

The Nagaland State Surveillance team intercepted a woman carrying cash amounting to Rs 1.4 crores from a Manipur-bound vehicle at Khuzama.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Nagaland, Shanavas C, IAS, said, "It was the first time that such a huge seizure of cash has happened around the election time. While the seizure of liquor, contraband or other items keeps happening every now and then, this is the first time that such a huge volume of cash was seized."

Shanavas further informed that the state surveillance team intercepted the woman around 2- 2.30 pm on Wednesday evening and found piles of cash, stating that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, any seizure of more than Rs 10 lakh has to be reported.

Accordingly, the Income Tax team was informed and the amount of the seized cash was found to be Rs 1.4 crore.

Shanavas said, "The Income Tax department has been notified and will ascertain if the cash was being moved for a genuine reason or whether it was meant to be used as a poll inducement."

On February 2, In Nagaland's Dimapur, two persons were arrested for transporting illegal alcohol and 57 cases of assorted Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were seized from their two vehicles which were also impounded, police said.

The Dimapur CID unit officials seized two vehicles, a Gypsy and Scorpio carrying illicit liquor while conducting an operation in Dimapur.

Earlier on January 22, Nagaland Police conducted raids and searches across the state since the announcement of Assembly elections and seized an amount of over Rs 18 crores including arms and ammunition, police said.

Elections were announced on January 18 by the Election Commission.

Elections will be held on February 27 this year, the EC announced. (ANI)

