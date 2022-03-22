New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that selection of a total of 11,324 gazetted, non-gazetted and class-IV posts have been completed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A from the erstwhile state in August 2019.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the details in a written reply to a query asked by BJP leader Gopal Chinnaya Shetty.

Responding to Shetty's question, Rai said that the government has taken several steps since August 2019 to fill up all the vacant posts in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"In the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has taken up recruitment drive in a transparent manner for which an Accelerated Recruitment Committee (ARC) was constituted for identifying Gazetted, Non-Gazetted and Class-IV posts and to expedite the recruitment process in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir," Rai informed.

Accordingly, the MoS said, 26,330 posts have been identified in various departments in the UT of J-K and taken up for recruitment.

"Presently, the selection process has been completed with respect to 11,324 Gazetted, Non-Gazetted and Class-IV posts," Rai added.

In Ladakh, the Minister said that the administration has taken required measures for filling up vacant posts and 613 district cadre posts have been filled.

Besides, 293 vacant posts in Ladakh Police have been advertised and 45 vacant posts of JK Bank have been advertised for candidates from Ladakh.

The Minister also mentioned that the Ladakh administration has tied up with Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for recruitment to UT and Divisional cadre posts.

Accordingly, Rai said that 829 Union Territories or divisional cadre posts have been referred to SSC in Ladakh.

"The District Staff Selection Board, constituted under Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act is already in place for recruitment to vacant district cadre posts. All the concerned Requisitioning Authorities have been directed to send the requisition of vacant Direct Recruitment quota posts to respective Recruitment Agencies," he said. (ANI)

