India News | Self-professed Strong Leadership of BJP Remains in Ostrich-like Denial: Cong on Nepal Map

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) After Nepal's Parliament approved its new political map, the Congress on Saturday termed it a sad day in Indo-Nepal relationship and took a swipe at the BJP, saying its "strong" leadership is in "ostrich-like denial" on protecting national interest.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Delusional TV warfare can't substitute the absence of mature political leadership."

"A sad day in the long standing Indo-Nepal relationship! Tragic that self professed 'strong leadership' of BJP remains in ostrich-like denial, when it comes to protecting 'National Interest'," he tweeted.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal also said that even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited heads of states of all neighbouring countries when he first took oath as prime minister in 2014, today "we do not have cordial ties with even our neighbours".

In a snub to India, Nepal's Parliament unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the country's new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it.

In a show of unprecedented national unity, Opposition parties including the Nepali Congress, Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and Rastriya Prajatantra Party voted in favour of the bill to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national emblem by incorporating the controversial map featuring new areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along Nepal's border with India.

Reacting to Kathmandu's move, India termed it as untenable Nepal's decision to update its new political map featuring areas which New Delhi maintains belong to it.

