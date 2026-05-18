India News | 'Semi-final Before 2027': Congress, BJP Clash over Himachal ULB Poll Results

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): The results of the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday triggered sharp political claims and counterclaims, with both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP asserting that the outcome reflected public support for their respective positions ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

While the elections to 25 municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats were not fought on official party symbols, leaders of both parties claimed that candidates backed by them had secured major victories across the state.

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The results for 47 urban local bodies were declared on the same day as polling, while the results of elections to four Municipal Corporations Shimla, Dharamshala, Mandi and Solan will be announced on May 31.

Congress leaders described the outcome as a strong endorsement of the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, whereas the BJP termed it a clear rejection of the Congress administration over issues including inflation, unemployment and governance.

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HP Congress Committee Organisation Secretary Vinod Zinta claimed that Congress-backed candidates had won in 31 out of the 47 urban local bodies and termed the outcome a "semi-final" ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

"The people of Himachal Pradesh have clearly supported the Congress Party in the elections of Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad. The results show public approval of the policies and governance of the Congress government," Zinta said while speaking in Shimla.

He alleged that the BJP was indulging in "false propaganda" by claiming support of independent candidates after the results.

"Four days ago they had suspended some independents from the party, and today they are claiming them as their own. This is BJP's habit false claims and false propaganda," he alleged.

Zinta further claimed that BJP had failed to open its account in districts like Kangra and Chamba and had secured only limited success in Shimla and Mandi districts.

"In Kangra district BJP has not won a single seat. In Chamba also they could not open their account. In Shimla district BJP has got only two out of nine Nagar Panchayats and Nagar Parishads," he claimed.

Calling the elections a "semi-final of power," Zinta asserted that the Congress would repeat its government in 2027 and also expressed confidence that the party would form governments in all four Municipal Corporations where results are yet to be declared.

On the other hand, BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal rejected the Congress claims and said the results reflected growing anger among people against the state government.

"Out of 25 municipal councils, BJP-supported candidates have taken a massive lead in 18, while in 12 out of 22 nagar panchayats BJP is ahead. This is a referendum against the current Congress government," Bindal said.

He accused the Congress government of failing on governance and burdening people through increased taxes and prices.

"The government increased electricity tariffs, HRTC fares, cement prices, stamp duty and imposed VAT and cess on diesel and petrol. These decisions have deeply affected the common people," he alleged.

Bindal further accused the ruling party of failing to fulfil its poll guarantees.

"Women are still waiting for the promised monthly assistance of Rs 1,500. The promises of one lakh government jobs and five lakh employment opportunities have also not been fulfilled," he claimed.

The BJP leader also alleged that attempts were being made to influence newly elected councillors ahead of the election of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in civic bodies.

"There are attempts to hijack elected members and manipulate rules to gain control over local bodies. BJP strongly opposes such tactics," he said.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also dismissed Congress claims of victory and asserted that BJP-backed candidates had secured significant gains across the state.

"Earlier, the Chief Minister had said these elections were not being fought on party symbols and everyone was contesting independently. But after the results came, his tone changed because BJP-supported candidates won in large numbers," Thakur said.

He alleged that ministers and Congress MLAs were trying to pressure independent and non-Congress councillors ahead of the election of presidents and vice-presidents in local bodies.

"The public mandate has come against Congress, and it should be respected. Councillors should not come under government pressure," he said.

Thakur claimed that Congress had suffered setbacks in key towns, including Una, Manali, Sundernagar and Sarkaghat and maintained that many winning independents were originally BJP workers.

Both parties also linked the civic body results to the broader political battle leading up to the 2027 Assembly elections, even though the ULB polls were officially conducted on a non-party basis.

The political contest is now expected to intensify further ahead of the counting for the four Municipal Corporations on May 31 and the upcoming panchayati raj institution elections in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)