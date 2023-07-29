Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that India used to import electronics ahead of 2014 but now it exports mobile phones.

Chandrasekhar further emphasised the recent statement of the PM in which he talked of bringing India among the top three economies of the world and his vision of making India a developed nation in the next one and a half decades.

Chandrasekhar was speaking to ANI at the ongoing SemiconIndia 2023, the country’s annual chip meet being held at Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

"The way we are moving forward under PM Modi's leadership, one can see that in 2014 we used to import electronics and now in we are exporting mobile phones. In 2014, we were at number 10 among the economies but today we are at number 5", said Chandrasekhar.

“Recently PM has said that during his third term, he will make the country stand among the top three economies of the world. So this vision of him, that India should become a developed nation in next 10 to 15 years and Semicon India is a great example of it,” Chandrasekhar added further.

Earlier, PM Modi on Friday said that India is “rolling out the red carpet” for the semiconductor industry, as he invited global semiconductor majors to invest in India. PM Modi said whosoever comes forward will have a “first mover’s advantage.”

“As India moves forward on the path of reform, new opportunities will be created. India is becoming an excellent conductor for semiconductor investments,” PM Modi said adder speaking at the inaugural session of ‘SemiconIndia 2023’ in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar which is hosting the country’s annual chip meet, SemiconIndia 2023 PM Modi said, “Who can be a more trusted partner than the world’s largest democracy (India).”

He also expressed happiness about the growing global trust in India. Themed ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem’, the second edition of the conference organised by India Semiconductor Mission in partnership with industry and industry associations, is aimed at making India a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development.

The inaugural edition of Semicon India was held in Bengaluru last year. The world is recovering from the side effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the PM said, adding that it’s not just India that needs chips, but the world, which needs a “trusted partner” for their supply chains.

“Investors trust India as it has a stable, responsible and reform-oriented government. The industry has faith in India as infrastructure is developing in every sector. The tech sector believes in India as technology is growing here. The Semiconductor Industry trusts India as we have a massive talent pool”, the prime minister said.

“Skilled engineers and designers are our strength. Anyone who wants to be a part of the world's most vibrant and unified market has faith in India. When we tell you to make in India, it also includes that let's make for India, make for the world”, he said.

Last month during PM Modi’s state visit to the US, Micron Technology announced it will invest up to USD 825 million to build a new semiconductor assembly and test facility in India with support from the Indian government. Also, Applied Materials had committed to invest USD 400 million to establish a collaborative engineering centre in India. Lam Research had proposal it will to train 60,000 Indian engineers through its Semiverse Solution virtual fabrication platform to accelerate India's semiconductor education and workforce development goals. (ANI)

