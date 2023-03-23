Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Vinayak Raut on Thursday alleged that 123 hectares of land in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district was illegally transferred to Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) between 2015 to 2018.

Speaking at a press conference, Raut, who represents Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency and owes allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray, said Raipur Rajnandangaon Warora Transmission Company Ltd was handed over to ATL in July 2015.

The company had acquired forest land in four districts of Vidarbha (eastern Maharashtra) to lay power lines, and intended to hand over the land acquired in Ratnagiri to the forest department as compensation, the MP claimed.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the Adani group declined to comment on the matter.

According to Raut, the company needed 284.24 hectares of forest land in Chandrapur, Wardha, Gadchiroli and Gondia districts of eastern Maharashtra, and had to give an equal area of land to the forest department.

"From 2015 to 2018, land was illegally acquired from farmers from Mauje Nigduwadi and Kundi villages in Sangmeshwar (in Ratnagiri district),” Raut alleged.

Along a 50-km stretch from Kuchambe to Ozhare villages in Sangmeshwar, nearly 5,000 acres, including land belonging to people from the backward classes, were purchased by the company, he claimed.

“All the transactions were done within a week in September 2018. A minister also called local officers and threatened them," the MP claimed.

