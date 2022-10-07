New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Election Commission on Friday wrote to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking his response by tomorrow over the claim by rival Eknath Shinde faction on the party's 'bow and arrow' symbol in view of the upcoming assembly by-poll in Maharashtra.

In its letter to Uddhav Thackeray, EC said the Commission had on September 29 requested Thackeray to furnish written submissions along with the respective documents to support his claim by October 7, 2022.

"It may be recalled that the above timeline was given in the context of the exchange of documents supporting rival claims to be the real Shiv Sena from your side and that from Shinde for determination under Para 15 of the Symbols Order," said the Commission.

EC informed that Shinde has furnished an application on October 4 under Paragraph 18 of Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 to allot the symbol of the party "Bow and Arrow" to the group led by Shinde in view of the ongoing bye-election from 166-Andheri East Assembly Constituency.

"Though your reply is yet to be received, considering the fact that bye-election has been notified from 166-Andheri East Assembly Constituency, it is directed that you may furnish your comments along with requisite documents as requested by the Commission's letter dated September 29, now, latest by 2:00 pm of October 8, 2022. In case no reply is received, the Commission will take appropriate action in the matter accordingly," the Commission told Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year. This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP from MVA.

Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions of Sena as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray. (ANI)

