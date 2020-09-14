New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank, Washington, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday said.

Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state Haryana. He is the principal secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Also Read | Slaying Bro's Are Back with a Bang Again with their Hilarious Comedy.

He will have a tenure of three years or till the date of his superannuation, i.e. August 31, 2023, the order said.

In another order, the Personnel Ministry said Sameer Kumar Khare has been appointed Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila.

Also Read | Nutella Says Its Products Are Not ‘Halal’; What is Halal Food And Halal Certification?.

Khare is a 1989-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre and is currently the additional secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs.

He has been appointed Executive Director of ADB for a tenure of three years, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)