Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) A senior citizen lost Rs 2.20 lakh in an online fraud allegedly perpetrated by a man falsely claiming to be a Reserve Bank of India staffer, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

Neelam Singh (62) got a call on his mobile phone on July 21 informing that he had won a cash reward of Rs 7,280, the official said.

"The called identified himself as an RBI staffer of the non-existent reward distribution division and asked Singh to download a link sent on his mobile phone in order to claim the amount," the MIDC police station official said.

After Singh clicked on the link, the accused managed to carry out online transactions worth Rs 2.2 lakh using the former's credit card, the official added.

A case of cheating and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit, he said.

