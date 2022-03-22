New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress stating that the party is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He added that the party remains disconnected from ground realities.

Also Read | Punjab: Services of 35,000 Contractual Employees To Be Regularised, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

"My position on critical issues vis-a-vis J&K which reflect national interests do not align with that of Congress. The party remains disconnected from ground realities," tweeted Singh.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Congress High Command, he wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress [INC] with immediate effect."

Also Read | BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Calls for President's Rule in West Bengal After Birbhum Violence.

It is his belief that the INC is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)