Bhopal, Dec 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday appointed senior IAS officer Anupam Rajan as the new chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state in place of Veera Rana.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Married Woman Gangraped By School Friend, His Two Accomplices In Indore; Case Registered.

Rana (an IAS officer of the 1988 batch) is appointed as the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). He replaced Rashmi Arun Shami (of 1994 batch), official sources said.

Also Read | Karnataka: 41-Year-Old Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor Daughter in Udupi.

Shami, who is a principal secretary of the school education department, was holding the office of MPBSE chairman as an additional charge.

Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) Shailendra Singh (1988 batch) has been given the additional charge of the higher education department in place of Rajan (an IAS officer of the 1993 batch), the sources added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)