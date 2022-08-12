Amaravati, Aug 12 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday posted senior IAS officer Katamneni Bhaskar of 2004 batch as Commissioner, School Infrastructure, in the School Education Department.

The post of Commissioner, School Infrastructure, has been specially created as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted a special officer to oversee the infrastructure work in government schools.

The government has been carrying out huge infrastructure refurbishment works in over 55,000 schools at a cost of over Rs 16,000 crore in three phases.

Bhaskar's appointment will add strength to the School Education Department, as Commissioner S Suresh Kumar will now get to focus on academics and service issues, government sources said.

Strengthening the School Education Department further, the government appointed another IAS officer B Srinivasa Rao as Additional Project Director of Samagra Shiksha.

Meanwhile, the government transferred 2005 batch IAS officer Mudavatu M Nayak and posted him as Commissioner, Handlooms and Textiles. C Naga Rani (2010) has been posted as Director, Technical Education, in a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats.

In an order issued late on Friday night, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma placed G Jaya Lakshmi in full additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary, Social Welfare. The 1995 batch IAS officer is now Principal Secretary, Backward Classes Welfare.

