Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): An Entrepreneur Orientation Programme was organized today at Amity university Noida Campus to encourage the youth of the University and familiarise them with the Prime Minister's National Vision of Contribution to a Developed India by 2047.

The event focused on providing insights into the developments in Uttar Pradesh, a state playing a crucial role in India's progress, according to a press release.

Distinguished speakers included senior administrative officers, including Chairman of Board of Revenue of Uttar Pradesh, IAS Sanjeev Mittal, IAS Kumar Prashant, District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, IAS Manish Kumar Verma shared valuable information with the students.

Founder Chairman of Amity Education Group, Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University, Haryana, Dr Aseem Chauhan, Trustee Ritnand Balved Education Foundation, Anand Chauhan, Trustee Ajit Chauhan and Amol Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

IAS Sanjeev Mittal, made a presentation to the students regarding the developments of Uttar Pradesh and stated that the maximum benefit of the investment work is being done in Uttar Pradesh and the ground breaking ceremony 4.0 being held in Lucknow on February 19 will lead to employment generation for the youth. Through Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0, a total of 14,537 projects will be launched in the state and more than 34 lakh employment opportunities will be generated. He said that strong law and order, policies made for various sectors, better transport connectivity, road arrangements, power supply , etc. are attracting industrialists from all over the world for investment.

Mittal said that Uttar Pradesh is one of the major states of India whose cultural heritage invites the largest number of tourists to India. With 6 operational and 7 incoming expressways, 16 airports including 9 operational and 7 under construction, the largest rail network, the Rapid Rail Transport System reflects our centralization on strong connectivity infrastructure.

He highlighted the various initiatives of the Government such as Online Nivesh Mitra, Nivesh Sarathi and Online Incentive Management System launched for entrepreneurs, the schemes launched for the youth under UP Skill Development Mission, modern courses launched for youth empowerment in multi-disciplinary education , under Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy , 25 Regional Development Policies and various Manufacturing and Services Sector Development Policies.

He emphasized that the Prime Minister's National Vision envisions Uttar Pradesh actively contributing to a developed India by the year 2047. He urged students to reflect on their role in nation-building and consider how they can actively participate and collaborate in achieving this vision.

Addressing the gathering, IAS Kumar Prashant, Director, Social Welfare said that earlier all the policies were integrated policies, after that some areas were selected whereas now there are investment opportunities which have the potential of employment generation have been identified and area-based policies are prepared so that more investments can be attracted.

He appraised the students about the startup policies for them and the grants offered by the UP Government to help build startups. He also said additional benefits are being provided to the startups initiated by the women entrepreneurs and transgenders. Grants are also given for patent filings and encouraged students to take advantage of these scheme as much as possible.

Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate, IAS Manish Kumar Verma said that till some time ago Uttar Pradesh was known as Bimaru State but today we can proudly say that we are from Uttar Pradesh. Seven years ago, our state used to be at number 8 in India's GDP but today it is at number 02. In the last 7 years, more than 10 thousand startups have started, out of which 8 are unicorns. Today we have become the food capital in the agriculture sector, we produce so much that the entire country runs on it.

"Investments are being made in Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Madhyanchal and Paschimchal areas which will be our cooperation as a state, as an institution and individually in a developed India. Lot of work is also being done in the field of education, Defense Corridor and Bundelkhand Development Authority are being constructed. Gautam Budh Nagar is making huge investments during the ground breaking ceremony," he said.

He opined that the entire state has faith in the youth and called upon students to realize their potential. Today the government, administration is working with a positive ideology and mindset, and asked students to come up with new ideas, which will be supported by the Government, he said.

Addressing the guests, Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Founder Chairman of Amity Education Group said, "Amity encourages students to start their own ventures and contribute to a developed India, self-reliant India. Through Youth power it is possible to build a developed India and Amity Pariwar is supporting the Prime Minister's vision of a developed India. Today Uttar Pradesh is establishing new dimensions of development and we are proud that we are a part of Uttar Pradesh which is standing at the forefront in fulfilling the objective of developed India under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath. We are at a time when India is becoming Vishwaguru and such programs give us a new enthusiasm to work."

Speaking about Amity Innovation Incubator, Dr Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor of Amity University, Haryana, said that "we provide all possible help to the students to start their own venture or startup. Amity Innovation Incubator today has hundreds of incubator companies operating and is the number one Incubator of the State."

Thousands of students, faculty members, and academicians participated in the program. In the Q&A session, students expressed appreciation for the government's efforts and discussed the key takeaways from the program. They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting and actively participating in government initiatives. (ANI)

