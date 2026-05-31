India News | Senior Journalist Akash Kolluru Joins K Kavitha's TRS, Expected to Be National Media Spokesperson

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): In a major boost to its media and strategic communication wing, a seasoned journalist, Akash Kolluru from Telangana, has officially joined the Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS).

He was formally welcomed into the party fold by TRS Chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha, in the presence of senior journalists Ismail, Loka Ravi Chander, Mahender Reddy, and other key party personnel.

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Remarkably achieving national prominence before the age of 30, the journalist brings a rare combination of youthful energy, editorial nuance, and deep strategic communication expertise to the party.

Representing the sharp, analytical precision of Gen Z, his distinguished career already spans major national media networks, including India Today, CNN-News18, Republic TV, and the Dailyhunt media group. He has extensively covered critical elections across the country, managed communication in conflict zones, and delivered over 15 high-impact investigative exposes.

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Known for his objective election reporting, crisis management skills, and hard-hitting coverage of natural calamities, his investigative work has carried immense institutional weight, even being featured in official affidavits submitted to the Supreme Court of India.

From busting cross-border citizenship rackets and major drug syndicates to operating in high-pressure environments, his addition to the TRS as a young leader signals the party's focus on building a highly analytical, future-ready, and sophisticated communication apparatus.

The induction comes a month after the Election Commission approved the name Telangana Rakshana Sena for the political outfit launched by K Kavitha, retaining the initials "TRS". The party was formally launched by Kavitha in Hyderabad on April 25, several months after she departed from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

At the time of the launch, Kavitha said the new party would focus primarily on regional issues and work towards addressing the aspirations of Telangana's youth, farmers and backward communities. She had also announced that securing 50 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) would be one of the party's key objectives.

The formation of the new party has drawn varied political reactions. While BJP leaders have questioned the timing and intent behind the launch, BRS leaders have expressed scepticism over its long-term prospects. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)