Bhopal, Feb 12 (PTI) A senior police official was placed under suspension in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly threatening and abusing a restaurant owner.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Congress Conducting ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’ in Three Phases, Says Party.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Parag Khare was suspended under the MP Government Service Conduct Rules, 1965 after a video purportedly showed him pressuring, threatening and abusing the restaurateur, an official said.

Also Read | DHARA 2023: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat To Deliver Keynote Address of River Cities Alliance Meeting in Pune Tomorrow.

He was allegedly abusing the restaurateur in connection with rent collection of a building close to Bhopal railway station, police sources claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)