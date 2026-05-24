India News | Senior Officers to Arrive for Preliminary Review of 10-year-old's Sexual Assault-murder in Coimbatore: Police

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 (ANI): As the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old in Coimbatore jolts the country, West Zone Inspector General of Police R V Ramya Bharathi on Sunday said that senior officers will be coming for a preliminary review of the case.

"The only two persons involved have been promptly arrested. In view of the sensitivity of the case, senior officers will be coming for preliminary review," she told ANI.

Also Read | Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: State Reels Under Severe Heat Wave ; Moradabad Residents Struggle as Temperatures Soar Up to 46 Degrees Celsius.

Earlier, IGP Bharati said in a press conference that the case is being altered to include the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, due to the assault of a minor.

She elaborated on the case, saying that the girl went missing on May 21 (Thursday) at around 5 PM. The police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and registered a case regarding the missing child.

Also Read | Falta Assembly Election 2026 Result: BJP Candidate Debnagshi Panda Takes Massive Lead After First Round of Counting; TMC Slips to 4th Position.

"On 21 May at about 8:30 pm, information was received through police helpline 100 that a 10-year-old girl who was playing outside her house had gone missing at about 5 pm in the evening. The police personnel rushed to the spot, conducted enquiries, received the complaint and registered a case regarding the missing child on the same night at about 10 pm," she said.

Though an intensive search and thorough investigation by five special teams, the police caught the main accused, identified as Karthi, who was a neighbour and acquaintance of the victim's family, who had taken the missing child along with him. During interrogation, the accused revealed the involvement of another individual, identified as Mohan, who was also arrested, the Inspector General said.

"Subsequently, five special teams were formed immediately under the supervision of the DSP, and intensive search operations were undertaken to trace the missing child. Investigation, including CCTV footage analysis, confirmed that one Karthi, who was a neighbour and acquaintance of the victim's family, had taken the missing child along with him. He was arrested, and during the course of interrogation, the accused confessed that he had lured, sexually assaulted and murdered the child. Further investigation also revealed the involvement of another accused, namely Mohan, who has allegedly assisted the main accused," she said.

"As the case pertains to the assault of a minor child, the case is being altered to include the provisions of the POCSO Act. The two accused persons were arrested within 24 hours," she added.

Earlier, parents and relatives of the victim had staged a protest on a National Highway near the Sulur Police Station, demanding justice. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)