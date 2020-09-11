Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) A senior officer of West Bengal Police and two others were killed when their car hit a stranded truck in Hooghly district on Friday.

Police said Commanding Officer of 12th Battalion of State Armed Police, Debasree Chatterjee died after her vehicle hit a stranded truck from behind at Dadpur in the early hours of Friday.

Also Read | India Tells China That There Is Massive PLA Deployment Along LAC 'Flash Points' in Ladakh.

Apart from Chatterjee, her bodyguard and driver were brought out from the twisted vehicle and taken to Imambara Hospital, Chinsurah where all three were declared brought dead.

The cause of the mishap was being investigated.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Appointed UNICEF India's Advocate to End Violence Against Children.

Chatterjee was on her way to Kolkata when the mishap occurred, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)