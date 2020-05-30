India News | Senior Technical Supervisor at LNJP Hospital Dies of COVID-19

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A senior technical supervisor at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital died of COVID-19 on Saturday, officials said.

LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

"The senior technical supervisor, who was admitted at the hospital, died today at 2.50 pm after a brave fight with COVID-19," a senior official said.

