Villupuram (TN), Jun 16 (PTI) A local court here on Friday convicted and sentenced a suspended IPS officer in a sexual harassment case.

The court sentenced former ADGP Rajesh Das to three years imprisonment and also levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Also Read | PM Modi Foreign Visits 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit US and Egypt From June 20 to 25, Announces MEA.

He was charged with sexually harassing a junior woman police official based on her complaint in early 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)