Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has started preparations to conduct the Chardham Yatra 2025 smoothly, safely, and systematically.

He inspected the health facilities, condition of roads, parking places, landslide-prone areas, and registration and screening centers on the travel route from Kameda to Badrinath and gave necessary guidelines to the concerned officials. During the inspection, Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash, SDM Chamoli Rajkumar Pandey, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Abhishek Gupta, NH, BRO, and other departmental officers were also present with him, a release said.

Kumar first conducted a thorough inspection of the Registration Center, Primary Health Center (PHC), Mela Maidan, and Trauma Center located at Karnaprayag in Gauchar. He reviewed the storage of adequate medicines for patients in hospitals, the availability of doctors and paramedical staff, and cleanliness.

He gave clear instructions to the Chief Medical Officer that essential life-saving medicines, equipment, and medical staff should be deployed at all times in all health centers. He informed that soon, dialysis machines will be available in Chamoli district so that patients can get better facilities. Along with this, he suggested that if any equipment or facility is required, then the concerned department should send proposals to the government on time so that resources can be made available in time.

Kumar informed that a total of 20 Medical Relief Posts (MRP) and 50 screening points will be set up for better screening and first aid of the devotees in the upcoming Yatra. Currently, 3 MRP and 5 screening points are working in the district. This time, 5 new MRP and many additional screening centers will be set up, which will be specifically for the health test and first aid of the travelers.

He directed that health advisory prepared in 13 different languages be distributed through all MRPS and screening centers. This advisory will inform the pilgrims about health risks in high-altitude areas, possible diseases like COVID-19, food, and necessary precautions. He said that screening centers should be set up near major bus stations to ensure the screening of a maximum number of pilgrims.

In view of the preparations for the Chardham Yatra, Kumar conducted a field inspection of Sirobgadh in Rudraprayag district and Kameda landslide area in Chamoli district. In view of the dilapidated condition of the road and possible risks in both the sensitive areas, he instructed the working agencies in clear words that negligence will not be tolerated at all.

He directed the completion of the asphalt work in Kameda within 20 days and the immediate sending of a proposal to the government to find a permanent solution to the sliding zone in Sirobgadh. The Secretary said that even a single obstacle in an important event like the Chardham Yatra is unacceptable to the government. He warned the concerned officials that all the work should be completed within the time limit at all costs so that the safety and smooth journey of the pilgrims could be ensured.

During the inspection, the Secretary also inspected the asphalting work in the Kameda landslide area under the National Highway and directed the implementing agency to complete the work within 20 days. In the Parthadip area of Nandprayag, temporary treatment work and debris disposal work are being carried out on a war footing before the Chardham Yatra, which has been instructed to be completed within 15 days.

In the Pagal Nala area of NH-07, he took detailed information of the landslide zone and directed the implementing agency to prepare a strategy for a permanent solution and send a proposal to the government. At the same time, orders were given to the BRO to strengthen the base of the road and complete the repair work soon in Jogidhara.

Kumar clearly said that the Chardham Yatra is very important for Uttarakhand from the point of view of faith, tourism and economy, and the government is taking it very seriously. That is why, along with health services, equal attention is also being given to roads, disaster management, registration systems and environmental balance. He directed all the departmental officers that any kind of negligence or laxity can cause hindrance in travel operations, hence all the work should be completed within the stipulated time frame. (ANI)

