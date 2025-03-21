New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A day-long 'Purple Fest,' celebrating the talents, achievements, and aspirations of Divyangjan, has been organized at the Amrit Udyan on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu visited the fest and witnessed the cultural performances by Divyangjan.

In her address, she said that sensitiveness towards the deprived class determines the reputation of a country or society. Compassion, inclusiveness and harmony have been the values of our culture and civilization. The preamble of our Constitution speaks about social justice, equality of status, and dignity of the individual. She was happy to note that the Government of India is striving to empower and ensure equal participation of Divyangjan through the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan.

Various activities like sports, workshops on digital inclusion & entrepreneurship, Abilympics, creative extravaganza and cultural fest were organized during the day for the visitors.

The 'Purple Fest,' organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, aims to raise awareness about different disabilities and their impact on people's lives and to promote understanding, acceptance, and inclusion of persons with disabilities within society. (ANI)

