New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Separatist Yasin Malik, who was on hunger strike in the Tihar jail for four days, was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after the prison administration noticed a deterioration in his health.

"He was referred to the RML hospital yesterday due to some fluctuation in his blood pressure. He has been admitted for further examination," said prison officials. He was earlier put on intravenous (IV) fluid or glucose.

The Kashmiri separatist, who was lodged in jail number 7 of the Tihar prison, had alleged that his case was not being investigated properly and he went on a hunger strike on July 22.

Malik, who was arrested shortly after the JKLF was banned in 2019, was on May 19 this year convicted by an NIA court in terror funding cases. He was sentenced to life imprisonment on May 25.

The NIA court while sentencing Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

On July 15 this year, Rubaiya Sayeed, the sister of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, identified Malik in connection with her kidnapping by JKLF militants on December 8, 1989.

Rubaiya was abducted in Srinagar on December 8, 1989 and freed from captivity after five days on December 13 after the then V P Singh government at the Centre, released five terrorists in exchange. Malik is an accused in this case along with others.

Apart from the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, Malik is also facing charges in the case of the gunning down of four Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in January 1990 in Srinagar. (ANI)

