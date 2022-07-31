Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) A mellifluous tune of an old Hindi film song wafts through the corridors of a hospital, the last place one would expect to hear such a sound, as patients gather around a man who eggs them on to sing along and make music with him.

Seventy-five-year-old Krishnan Iyer doesn't need a medical degree to heal people; he does it by belting out tunes on his flute and harmonica.

"Music has the power to heal, and happiness and peace of mind that comes with it cannot be compared to monetary gains," says Iyer, a music buff who has turned his hobby into an act of service.

Studies have shown that music can reduce anxiety and stress levels, help in pain management and improve sleep patterns.

While hope and positivity are two important remedies to fight any serious ailment, music is the cheapest medicine available.

Talking to PTI, Iyer says he feels energetic and enthused to carry on with life after spending time with cancer patients, orphans, old and needy persons and entertaining them with his music.

A resident of suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai, Iyer fell in love with film music and musical instruments as a child.

"I loved playing musical instruments and learned to play the harmonica, flute and harmonium. I performed at school events and college functions, and later when I worked in marketing and sales in top corporate houses, I performed at private gatherings and picnics with friends," he recalls.

But Iyer's passion for music took a meaningful turn 15 years ago, when his mother became bed-ridden and needed constant care, which could not be provided at home.

"I admitted her to a nursing home in Jogeshwari, where she stayed for three years and I visited her every week. The facility housed 40 to 50 patients, mostly women, who were bed-ridden and disabled. I would spend a couple of hours talking to them and playing music for them," says the septuagenarian, who paid regular visits to the facility for nearly 10 years.

From then on, Iyer started his journey of healing with music by visiting a club for senior citizens in Andheri with friends and performing there.

On one of his visits, Iyer happened to meet Kaka Joglekar, a cancer patient who died last week.

"When Kaka was 60, doctors told him he had two years to live, but he survived for 24 years because of his positive attitude and will power. I started accompanying him to Tata Memorial Hospital and Borges Home in Bandra, where cancer patients undergoing treatment at the hospital stay," Iyer recalls.

Iyer says, when he performs at hospitals, orphanages and old-age homes, inmates forget their worries and stress.

"The power of music is such that it brings calmness, peace and happiness to people suffering from ailments. This joy and happiness are worth more than money," says Iyer, who performs for free and is gearing up to play at Tata Memorial Hospital and Borges Home post the rainy season.

